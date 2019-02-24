Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Grunseth. View Sign

Dale Grunseth







Dale Grunseth,



passed away at age 90 in Albuquerque, NM.



Dale was born in Ingram, WI, and lived there until joining the Navy after high school. He then trained as a butcher. During the Korean War he served in the Air Force and learned electronics. Eventually Dale lived in Minneapolis, where he met his wife. Due to his wife's ill health, they moved to the Southwest, ultimately making their home in Tucson, AZ, where they lived for 40+ years. Dale worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. He was active in several Lutheran churches. During retirement Dale volunteered for suicide prevention organizations. Dale had many interests and hobbies, including fishing, target shooting, ham radio, card playing, jigsaw puzzles, lip reading, drawing, welding, furniture making, concrete work, and working with wood, metal, silver, gourds, stained glass, and leather.



In Albuquerque, Dale lived for 7+ years at Las Colinas Senior Apartments. The family thanks the staff for always being friendly



and helpful and the residents for being truly welcoming and neighborly. The family expresses our extraordinary gratitude to those who helped Dale through his final months of life: Hospice de la Luz, Haven Care at Cottonwood, and Retreat at Home. More than just professional, you were always genuinely caring, tender, and thoughtful. We



couldn't have asked for a better team.



Dale is survived by his son & daughter, their spouses, 3 grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many nieces & nephews. There will be a service for family in the White Mountains of Arizona, where he taught his children & grandchildren to camp. There will be a Celebration of Life in Ingram.



