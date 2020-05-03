Dalma Mayela Piper Sabitini
Dalma Mayela Piper Sabitini, 70, passed away peacefully after a long illness Monday, April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Piper; her daughter, Sasha and husband Luis Guerra; her son, Dustin and husband Derek Bass; her granddaughter, Natalia; her sisters, Sonia, Myrna, Mayra, Roxana; her brother, Mario; and many other family and friends here in the U.S. and Costa Rica. Dalma was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Zulay Sabatini and her unborn brother.
She was born in Costa Rica and met Richard in Vallejo, CA. They married in 1971 and moved to Sandia Park, New Mexico in 2000. Richard and Dalma are active, long time members of Mountain Christian Church in Cedar Crest. Dalma enjoyed her years working at Dillards Department Store and the friends she made there. Mrs. Piper was known for her cooking, her ministry organization skills and her passion for her Faith in Jesus Christ. Services cannot be scheduled at this time. Please visit our online guestbook for Dalma at www.FrenchFunerals.com
She was born in Costa Rica and met Richard in Vallejo, CA. They married in 1971 and moved to Sandia Park, New Mexico in 2000. Richard and Dalma are active, long time members of Mountain Christian Church in Cedar Crest. Dalma enjoyed her years working at Dillards Department Store and the friends she made there. Mrs. Piper was known for her cooking, her ministry organization skills and her passion for her Faith in Jesus Christ. Services cannot be scheduled at this time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.