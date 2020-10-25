Damian Mark Franich
Born May 1st 2004 - Died October 21st 2020
Damian had boundless love for his friends and family. He earned a purple belt in Shorin-ryu Karate. He was a student at SAMS Academy and studied aeronautics. His curiosity was never satisfied and he was always exploring new interests. He loved, fishing, boating, archery, wood burning, painting, and other artistic activities. He was a skilled Modern Warfare combatant and spent hours playing with friends around the world. His favorite place in the world was a grove of pine trees halfway up La Luz trail. His favorite thing was to make people laugh.
He is survived by his sister Mariah Brenda Cuaron who he loved more than anybody in the whole world, his Great Grandparents Garey and Mary "Great" Baker, and Viola "GG" Ashcroft; Grandparents Minnie and Dean Baker, Thomas and Janis Franich, and Danny and Rose Cuaron; his Parents Brenda Cuaron and Mark Cuaron; his aunts and uncles Thomas "Coco" Franich and Tess McCarty-Glenn, Garey Dean "Uncle" Baker, and Caroline "Auntie" Baker; his Great Uncle Charles "Chuck" and Aunt Geraldine Baker, and other many great aunts and uncles, cousins, and siblings. He leaves behind countless loving and loyal friends and also his pet cat Rambo and tarantula Magoogla.
We will remember Damian's bright smile when we see red roses, funny memes, and in everyone wearing XXL Shirts or Old Spice cologne. We will cherish our memories of him all our lives.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at Riverside Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing will be required for all guests. A video conference will stream live. Memorial service date and time will be announced.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Damian's name to the Partnership to End Addiction (drugfree.org
) and/or Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE.org
).