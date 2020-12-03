Dan Morgan







Dan Morgan passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020. Dan was born April 12, 1939, in Coal Township, PA. He graduated from Shamokin High School and served in the Air Force from 1961-1969.



On December 9, 1968, he married Marlene Hansen in a chapel at Patrick AFB. In June 1970, Dan obtained his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from the Florida Institute of Technology located in Melbourne, Florida. He lived in Orlando where his daughter and son were born. The family moved to Panama City, FL. where he learned to square dance. Dan obtained his Master of Science in Systems Management in 1980 from the University of Southern California. Dan worked as a Principal Engineer in the Defense Avionics Systems Division for Sperry Flight Systems/Honeywell which moved Dan and his family from Panama City, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and eventually to Albuquerque where Dan retired from Honeywell in 2002, after nearly 30 years of service. When he retired, he was able to pursue his hobbies of hiking, mountain biking, tennis, and downhill skiing.



He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Morgan of Las Vegas, NV, his son Chris Morgan of Albuquerque, his grandson Christopher Otero of Albuquerque, NM as well as many wonderful friends.



The memorial service will be scheduled when COVID restrictions permit.





