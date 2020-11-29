Dane Palmer Johnson11/08/87 â€"11/11/2020Dane Palmer Johnson, beloved son, adoring brother, devoted friend and former center fielder for the Albuquerque Dodgers, departed to explore a galaxy far, far away, on Nov. 11, 2020.A Star Wars fanatic who loved living his own adventures, he blazed his own path by excelling as a brilliant scholar and a fiercely competitive athlete.Dane was a beautiful light, a spark of delight, a caring and considerate friend to all who knew him. His heart was as big as his personality and was a deep well of empathy and compassion for every person and creature he met. He rescued stray cats and cared for elderly family members. He was a supportive friend and worked hard to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the clients he worked with as a personal trainer.Dane loved sports. He was the starting center fielder and lead-off batter for the Albuquerque Dodgers for many years. Teammates said he may have been the fastest runner in the league. He also enjoyed golfing and was a devoted fan of all things Chicago.He never ceased to be curious and enthusiastic about the world around him and was the first to crack a joke to brighten someone else's day.He was a living juxtaposition; a fierce competitor with the tenderest of hearts. A loyal and principled teammate when he was with other people and an independent and sensitive artist when he worked alone.Dane's energy, the way he moved through the world and the beauty he brought to life, can never be replaced. It was singular, extraordinary and incomparable.A virtual memorial was held on Saturday, November 28 via Zoom, in order to observe COVID safe protocols. A recording of the video is available on YouTube:v=IDAdLZNp2-8He will be missed by the many family, friends, colleagues and clients he left behind. Dane's family, Ken Johnson, Mary Jayne Rogers, Laura Johnson, Derek Vescio, Ben Benjamin and Paula Haynesworth suggest a donation to Animal Humane New Mexico or The Boys & Girls Club of Central New Mexico in lieu of flowers.