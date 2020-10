Daniel Elias Atencio







Daniel Elias Atencio born June 6, 1946 - October 17, 2020 to Elias & Francis Garcia Atencio. Born in California, reared in Blanco, NM.



Survived by daughter Susan Atencio-Lombard, his sisters and their spouses.



Junie, may Gods light shine around you. Peace be with you.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12pm at his home in Blanco, NM.





