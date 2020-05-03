Daniel Austin Richardson







"Dan was a veteran that loved his country dearly"







Daniel Austin Richardson passed away early Thursday morning, April 30th, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was truly one of the great ones, an amazing husband and father who dedicated his life to his family. A hard-working man well known in the steel community for his intellect and charisma. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Karla, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all that were lucky enough to have known him. Our memories of love and laughter will be everlasting.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store