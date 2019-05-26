Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel E. Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel E. Rice







A beloved friend of the Opera



World, Daniel E. Rice passed away unexpectedly on April 27 at the age of 92. Dan was born in 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama. He



served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps following WWII. He attended the University of Alabama and did graduate studies at New England Conservatory of Music, and began performing as a cellist. Never one to seek the spotlight for himself, Dan helped, taught, mentored and guided generations of young professional singers and instrumentalists while serving as administrator to top U.S. music organizations: Santa Fe Opera, Manhattan School of Music and Brooklyn



School of Music. He served first as Production Coordinator at Santa Fe Opera in 1968 and retired as Apprentice Artists Program Director in 2004. He was Dean of Performance at Manhattan School of Music in New York City from 1982 to 1986. A fine musician himself, Dan was generous in support of local music and musicians wherever he lived or worked. Gifts in memory of Daniel E. Rice may may be made to the Santa Fe



Opera or Opera Southwest.



