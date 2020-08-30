Daniel FriedmanIt is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Daniel Friedman on Saturday, August 15, 2020.Daniel Friedman was born on August 23, 1930, to Irvin and Pearl Friedman. He grew up in Philadelphia and attended Central High School. From there he attended Temple University and received his bachelor's degree. He enlisted in the Army after college and served his country.Dan loved anything to do with gadgets and technology. He worked with early computer programming, and later became involved with the sales and training aspect of computer software. He enjoyed science fiction and was an original Star Trek fan. He had a telescope to observe the night skies. He loved learning and watched many documentaries and programs about astronomy, history, and geology.Dan initiated the family to skiing when David and Linda were young. They took many trips to the slopes and enjoyed chasing each other on the trails and through the trees. From an early age, Dan longed to fly. In his early '50s he finally realized his dream, got his pilot's license, and purchased a small airplane. He and his wife, Toby, flew all around the United States and North America and sometimes dragged their children, David, Linda, and Todd along with them on these excursions. Dan loved to share his passion for flying with others, and took part in Young Eagles, a program that took kids up in the plane to experience the joy of flying.He also volunteered with Angel Flight, which takes patients who cannot access medical treatment to the hospitals and doctors they need for their care. Dan was proud to be part of the UFO's (United Flying Octogenarians) a unique group of licensed pilots all over the age of 80, yet still enthusiastic about flying.Dan and Toby were also avid RVers and traveled extensively with an Airstream RV group. In this group, they formed many lasting friendships and were able to see much of North America.Dan will be remembered for his sense of humor, his loud booming voice, and his strong convictions.He is survived by his wife, Toby; his son, David; daughter-in-law, Svetlana; stepson, Todd; and grandson, Sander. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at