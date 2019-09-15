Daniel Dean Hughes
Daniel Dean Hughes, 62, of Edgewood, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is succeeded by his parents, Charles and Irma Hughes; his brothers, David (Cyndy Bush-Hughes) and Tom Hughes; and one niece.
A native of New Mexico, Daniel served in the United States Air Force, following his service with a lengthy career at Sandia National Laboratories. A lover of cars and the outdoors, Dan could often be found restoring a variety of automobiles in his garage (including his prize-winning hot rod), or feeding the deer outside his home in Edgewood. Dan was also an avid sports fan â€" he followed NASCAR and played softball with several teams in Albuquerque, including with the University Heights United Methodist team.
No service is currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University Heights United Methodist Church, 2210 Silver Ave, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87106. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019