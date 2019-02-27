Daniel J. Bevans
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the world lost the most wonderful, unique, and deeply loved man, Daniel J. Bevans, age 58. He was a dedicated son, husband, grandpa, and best friend to all who knew him. His heart of gold spread joy to any and everyone who had the pleasure of talking to him.
You could never ask for a better man to have by your side than Daniel.
He is survived by his mother Doreen, sister Dine, and brother Jeff. His wife Patricia, sons Justin and Michael, and Daughter Jessica. His best friends Kevin Montoya, Jeff Fietek, Allen and James Newton. Also his greatest treasures, his grand kids Emily, Jared, Xia Kay, Adison, and Damon James.
Per Daniel's request a celebration of life will be held in May on his 59th birthday. Time and location are currently T.B.A. However in the following days a memorial marker in his name will ne placed at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM.
