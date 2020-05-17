Daniel Jack Thorp











Daniel Jack Thorp passed away march 19, 2020, at Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences, NM. Jack (as he was called by the family) was born to Woodrow & Doris Blanche Thorp, September 25, 1947, in Lamesa Texas. He graduated from Valley High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Navy where he served for six and a half years. He is predeceased by both his parents and his older brother Gary Thorp. He is survived by his sister Kay Hale and her family as well as his friend Lee Wedgewood. His cremains will be interred at a later date in the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a future date.





