Daniel Joseph Searle, our loving husband, Dad and Papa passed away in his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Searle; his mother, Josephine Searle; and son, Brian Searle. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughters, Gina Evans and husband, Tim and Anita Cummings; four grandchildren, Lane, Alan, Jamie and Collin. His life included countless friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the UNM Burn Center, www.unmfund.org/fund/unmh. Please visit our online guestbook for
