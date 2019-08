Daniel Keith LeonardDaniel Leonard,41, of Miami,Florida, died this past Monday inhis adoptedhometown of Fort Myers, Florida. A home builder and kitchen designer, an avid traveler and food connoisseur, and a fiend for TV cartoons, Dan, as manyfriends called him, leaves in his wake memories of big dinner parties and laughs and an even bigger heart. To his family, their beloved Danny, whose generosity knew no boundary, leaves a deep sadness that his light burned too bright and too fastâ€"and an even deeper gratitude that they got the special gift to live every day in its glow.Twenty-fiveyears after hisfather's death,Danny's spiritjoins his. He is survived by his forever-devoted mother Mara; his brothers Jasonand Randy; hisnieces Gabriellaand Miranda; his sisters-in-law Joy and Hadley; andlifelong friends from Albuquerque to Miami and from every walk of life. He adored them all with his whole heart. And we love him too, always.Danny's family is planning a gathering to celebrate his life and spirit. They will provide more details in the nearfuture.