Daniel Keith Leonard
Daniel Leonard,
41, of Miami,
Florida, died this past Monday in
his adopted
hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. A home builder and kitchen designer, an avid traveler and food connoisseur, and a fiend for TV cartoons, Dan, as many
friends called him, leaves in his wake memories of big dinner parties and laughs and an even bigger heart. To his family, their beloved Danny, whose generosity knew no boundary, leaves a deep sadness that his light burned too bright and too fastâ€"and an even deeper gratitude that they got the special gift to live every day in its glow.
Twenty-five
years after his
father's death,
Danny's spirit
joins his. He is survived by his forever-devoted mother Mara; his brothers Jason
and Randy; his
nieces Gabriella
and Miranda; his sisters-in-law Joy and Hadley; and
lifelong friends from Albuquerque to Miami and from every walk of life. He adored them all with his whole heart. And we love him too, always.
Danny's family is planning a gathering to celebrate his life and spirit. They will provide more details in the near
future.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019