Daniel Keith Leonard (1977 - 2019)
Daniel Keith Leonard



Daniel Leonard,

41, of Miami,

Florida, died this past Monday in

his adopted

hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. A home builder and kitchen designer, an avid traveler and food connoisseur, and a fiend for TV cartoons, Dan, as many

friends called him, leaves in his wake memories of big dinner parties and laughs and an even bigger heart. To his family, their beloved Danny, whose generosity knew no boundary, leaves a deep sadness that his light burned too bright and too fastâ€"and an even deeper gratitude that they got the special gift to live every day in its glow.

Twenty-five

years after his

father's death,

Danny's spirit

joins his. He is survived by his forever-devoted mother Mara; his brothers Jason

and Randy; his

nieces Gabriella

and Miranda; his sisters-in-law Joy and Hadley; and

lifelong friends from Albuquerque to Miami and from every walk of life. He adored them all with his whole heart. And we love him too, always.

Danny's family is planning a gathering to celebrate his life and spirit. They will provide more details in the near

future.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
