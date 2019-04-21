Daniel Lee Bunten Sr.







Daniel Lee



Bunten Sr., 86, left this realm to join his fellow NMSU Aggies



and Albuquerque High School Bulldogs in the Great Football Field in the sky. His is predeceased by his three older brothers, William, James, and Donald Bunten. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Bond Bunten; his children, Daniel Bunten Jr., Laurie Thomas, and Deborah Bunten and her husband, Jon Pickett. He dearly loved his five grandchildren and their spouses; and six great-grandchildren; along with his remaining herd of three pet goats; and two dogs.



An Albuquerque native, Dan attended Albuquerque High School, Ft. Louis A&M, and NMSU. He was an animated story teller with a wicked sense of humor. He loved to reminisce about growing up in the South Valley, talking about old Albuquerque and had many stories about the old Santa Fe Railroad machine shop, some of them true.



He was known for his love of animals, enjoyment of riding cutting horses, and was an avid supporter of the 4H Association in Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties. He enjoyed receiving the many thank you notes and gift baskets from the competitors he bought animals from over the years. He will be most remembered for being utterly devoted to his family. Memorial Services will be announced. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at



