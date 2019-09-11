Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Martin Cde Baca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Martin Cde Baca







Daniel went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 61. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Daniel enjoyed many moments in his life, one of them was spending time with his daughters and grandkids. He also enjoyed cruising on his Harley with his friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Jenny; brothers Rudolph and Leonard; niece Angelique La Mon; and nephews Brian and Andre.



Daniel was born June 28, 1958 in Pecos, New Mexico to Frank & Jenny Cde Baca. He is survived by his two daughters Katrina Cde Baca-Tilson and husband Christopher and their children, Rylee, Maddy, Kannon, Avianna, and Cyprus; Carrie Massee and her husband Micheal and their children Vickie, Daniel, Eli, and Jazmyn; adopted daughter Natasha Taylor and her children Wesley,



Donovan, and



Nevaeh.



He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Gloria La Mon and husband Jerry; Joseph and Agnes Cde Baca; Wally and Evelyn Cde Baca; Jeannine Cde Baca and husband Lino Moya; Marchell Cde Baca and husband Vince Encinas; John and Dora Cde Baca; Veronica Cde Baca-Espinosa and husband Albert Espinosa; Anthony Cde Baca; Rudy Cde Baca; Bernardine Cde Baca and husband Curtis Mummau. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that photos or notes be placed on the poster at the back of the church.



Rosary to be held at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos, New Mexico on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m., Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has



already taken place.



Daniel Martin Cde BacaDaniel went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 61. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Daniel enjoyed many moments in his life, one of them was spending time with his daughters and grandkids. He also enjoyed cruising on his Harley with his friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Jenny; brothers Rudolph and Leonard; niece Angelique La Mon; and nephews Brian and Andre.Daniel was born June 28, 1958 in Pecos, New Mexico to Frank & Jenny Cde Baca. He is survived by his two daughters Katrina Cde Baca-Tilson and husband Christopher and their children, Rylee, Maddy, Kannon, Avianna, and Cyprus; Carrie Massee and her husband Micheal and their children Vickie, Daniel, Eli, and Jazmyn; adopted daughter Natasha Taylor and her children Wesley,Donovan, andNevaeh.He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Gloria La Mon and husband Jerry; Joseph and Agnes Cde Baca; Wally and Evelyn Cde Baca; Jeannine Cde Baca and husband Lino Moya; Marchell Cde Baca and husband Vince Encinas; John and Dora Cde Baca; Veronica Cde Baca-Espinosa and husband Albert Espinosa; Anthony Cde Baca; Rudy Cde Baca; Bernardine Cde Baca and husband Curtis Mummau. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family requests that photos or notes be placed on the poster at the back of the church.Rosary to be held at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos, New Mexico on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m., Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Cremation hasalready taken place. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close