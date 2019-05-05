Daniel Jesse McDonald
Daniel Jesse
McDonald, 78,
died April 22,
2019 at
Summerlin
Hospital in Las
Vegas, NV,
following a brief
illness.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Martha; daugh-
ter, Cary Melia and husband Terry; son, Jeff and wife Loretta; grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan and Erin; brother, Lake and
wife Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Frances Lerblance and husband Richard;
brother-in-law, Robert
Caldarelli; nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lake Hartford McDonald Sr. and Billie Stovall McDonald, and his sister Sharon McDonald Means.
Born and raised in Las Cruces, NM, the youngest of three siblings, he graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1959. He met his wife, Martha Anne Thompson, while both were attending UNM. They were married in 1960 in Raton, NM and settled in Albuquerque, where they raised their two children and lived for thirty years.
Dan began his career in the commercial and residential building industry at Dale Bellamah Homes. He spent many happy years at Dura Bilt Products Inc., his last years as President, before moving to Jack Clifford & Co. In 1990, the couple moved to Las Vegas, NV where Dan continued his work as a
residential home builder, working for Christopher
Homes, Del
Webb Corp. and
Signature
Homes.
Dan was a
Master Mason
and served as
Worshipful
Master of Albu-
querque Lodge
#60. He was active in
numerous community
organizations in both Albuquerque and Las Vegas. He was an avid tennis player and a member of Tanoan Country Club. Dan loved cooking and entertaining; he was an accomplished cook and a master of the grill.
Above all, Dan was dedicated to his family and especially his beloved wife. He will be missed but he will be remembered for his wonderful personality and the great things he built: homes, offices, commercial buildings, even a bowling alley and a school, but most importantly, his family.
His life will be celebrated with Las Vegas friends and family on May 11. A Masonic memorial service will be held in Albuquerque on May 19 at 6600 Zuni SE at noon, followed by a celebration of life in the home of dear friends from 2 - 4;
please call 702-807-5293 for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to
UNM, Red Cross Chapters in Albuquerque or Las Vegas, or Masonic Charities of New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019