Daniel N. Romero
1925-2019
On May 26,
2019, Daniel N.
Romero, 93 years young, went to be with Our Heavenly Father. Daniel was born on September 8, 1925, to Nicanor C. and
Alfides Vallejos
Romero in BelÃ©n, New Mexico.
He was a devout Catholic and was the third of five brothers and one sister. Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He has been married to the love of his life, Lucinda SÃ¡nchez Romero, for seventy-three years.
They raised four children in the Barelas community in downtown Albuquerque. There, he was an active member of the Sacred
Heart Church. After 30 successful years at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, he retired on his "Romero's Rancho" in BelÃ©n. As a former
bronc rider, he was happiest irrigating his land and watching over his livestock. He was an old cowboy who was stubborn and exemplified a strong work ethic. He was a lifelong Republican. His favorite saying was "When the horse bucks you off, dust yourself off and get back on that horse again." He had a great love of Jesus and his family. He was a member of Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Daniel was passionate about education and being bilingual. He encouraged everyone to learn the Spanish language and would say, "Quien habla dos lenguas vale por dos."
He was most prideful of
all of his children and
grandchildren's many
accomplishments.
Daniel was
preceded in
death by his
infant son Danny Boy; daughter-
in-law Donna D.
Romero; and
siblings Frank,
Annie, Ray, Arno, and Joe Leo. He is survived by his wife Lucinda;
children Michael and his wife
June; Annette and her
husband Tony Carrillo;
Lorenzo and Gloria; Julie and her husband Kevin BenavÃdez. He also survived by his grandchildren Dominick and Kelly Romero; Andrea and Daniel MontaÃ±o; Marquelyn and Tyler Swinson; Anthony Carrillo; Melisha and Evan Sales; Daniel C. Romero, KarÃn Romero, Joelle
BenavÃdez and Kade
BenavÃdez. His great-
grandchildren are Roman and Christian Romero and Maya, Marina and Myles MontaÃ±o. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. and
Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A Final Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2018, at
Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church at 8:00 - 9:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 9:00
a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of BelÃ©n
Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his
son in-laws and grandsons
Kevin and Kade
BenavÃdez, Tony and
Anthony Carrillo, Daniel
MontaÃ±o, Dominick and
Daniel C. Romero, Evan
Sales and Tyler Swinson. Please sign Daniel's online tribute at:
www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019