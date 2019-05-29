Daniel N. Romero

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel N. Romero.
Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daniel N. Romero

1925-2019





On May 26,

2019, Daniel N.

Romero, 93 years young, went to be with Our Heavenly Father. Daniel was born on September 8, 1925, to Nicanor C. and

Alfides Vallejos

Romero in BelÃ©n, New Mexico.

He was a devout Catholic and was the third of five brothers and one sister. Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He has been married to the love of his life, Lucinda SÃ¡nchez Romero, for seventy-three years.

They raised four children in the Barelas community in downtown Albuquerque. There, he was an active member of the Sacred

Heart Church. After 30 successful years at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, he retired on his "Romero's Rancho" in BelÃ©n. As a former

bronc rider, he was happiest irrigating his land and watching over his livestock. He was an old cowboy who was stubborn and exemplified a strong work ethic. He was a lifelong Republican. His favorite saying was "When the horse bucks you off, dust yourself off and get back on that horse again." He had a great love of Jesus and his family. He was a member of Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Daniel was passionate about education and being bilingual. He encouraged everyone to learn the Spanish language and would say, "Quien habla dos lenguas vale por dos."

He was most prideful of

all of his children and

grandchildren's many

accomplishments.

Daniel was

preceded in

death by his

infant son Danny Boy; daughter-

in-law Donna D.

Romero; and

siblings Frank,

Annie, Ray, Arno, and Joe Leo. He is survived by his wife Lucinda;

children Michael and his wife

June; Annette and her

husband Tony Carrillo;

Lorenzo and Gloria; Julie and her husband Kevin BenavÃ­dez. He also survived by his grandchildren Dominick and Kelly Romero; Andrea and Daniel MontaÃ±o; Marquelyn and Tyler Swinson; Anthony Carrillo; Melisha and Evan Sales; Daniel C. Romero, KarÃ­n Romero, Joelle

BenavÃ­dez and Kade

BenavÃ­dez. His great-

grandchildren are Roman and Christian Romero and Maya, Marina and Myles MontaÃ±o. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. and

Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A Final Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2018, at

Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church at 8:00 - 9:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 9:00

a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of BelÃ©n

Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his

son in-laws and grandsons

Kevin and Kade

BenavÃ­dez, Tony and

Anthony Carrillo, Daniel

MontaÃ±o, Dominick and

Daniel C. Romero, Evan

Sales and Tyler Swinson. Please sign Daniel's online tribute at:



www.romerofuneralhomenm.com

Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.