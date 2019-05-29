Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel N. Romero. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel N. Romero



1925-2019











On May 26,



2019, Daniel N.



Romero, 93 years young, went to be with Our Heavenly Father. Daniel was born on September 8, 1925, to Nicanor C. and



Alfides Vallejos



Romero in BelÃ©n, New Mexico.



He was a devout Catholic and was the third of five brothers and one sister. Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He has been married to the love of his life, Lucinda SÃ¡nchez Romero, for seventy-three years.



They raised four children in the Barelas community in downtown Albuquerque. There, he was an active member of the Sacred



Heart Church. After 30 successful years at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, he retired on his "Romero's Rancho" in BelÃ©n. As a former



bronc rider, he was happiest irrigating his land and watching over his livestock. He was an old cowboy who was stubborn and exemplified a strong work ethic. He was a lifelong Republican. His favorite saying was "When the horse bucks you off, dust yourself off and get back on that horse again." He had a great love of Jesus and his family. He was a member of Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Daniel was passionate about education and being bilingual. He encouraged everyone to learn the Spanish language and would say, "Quien habla dos lenguas vale por dos."



He was most prideful of



all of his children and



grandchildren's many



accomplishments.



Daniel was



preceded in



death by his



infant son Danny Boy; daughter-



in-law Donna D.



Romero; and



siblings Frank,



Annie, Ray, Arno, and Joe Leo. He is survived by his wife Lucinda;



children Michael and his wife



June; Annette and her



husband Tony Carrillo;



Lorenzo and Gloria; Julie and her husband Kevin BenavÃ­dez. He also survived by his grandchildren Dominick and Kelly Romero; Andrea and Daniel MontaÃ±o; Marquelyn and Tyler Swinson; Anthony Carrillo; Melisha and Evan Sales; Daniel C. Romero, KarÃ­n Romero, Joelle



BenavÃ­dez and Kade



BenavÃ­dez. His great-



grandchildren are Roman and Christian Romero and Maya, Marina and Myles MontaÃ±o. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. and



Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A Final Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2018, at



Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church at 8:00 - 9:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 9:00



a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of BelÃ©n



Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers will be his



son in-laws and grandsons



Kevin and Kade



BenavÃ­dez, Tony and



Anthony Carrillo, Daniel



MontaÃ±o, Dominick and



Daniel C. Romero, Evan



Sales and Tyler Swinson. Please sign Daniel's online tribute at:







www.romerofuneralhomenm.com



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM



Daniel N. Romero1925-2019On May 26,2019, Daniel N.Romero, 93 years young, went to be with Our Heavenly Father. Daniel was born on September 8, 1925, to Nicanor C. andAlfides VallejosRomero in BelÃ©n, New Mexico.He was a devout Catholic and was the third of five brothers and one sister. Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He has been married to the love of his life, Lucinda SÃ¡nchez Romero, for seventy-three years.They raised four children in the Barelas community in downtown Albuquerque. There, he was an active member of the SacredHeart Church. After 30 successful years at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, he retired on his "Romero's Rancho" in BelÃ©n. As a formerbronc rider, he was happiest irrigating his land and watching over his livestock. He was an old cowboy who was stubborn and exemplified a strong work ethic. He was a lifelong Republican. His favorite saying was "When the horse bucks you off, dust yourself off and get back on that horse again." He had a great love of Jesus and his family. He was a member of Our Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Daniel was passionate about education and being bilingual. He encouraged everyone to learn the Spanish language and would say, "Quien habla dos lenguas vale por dos."He was most prideful ofall of his children andgrandchildren's manyaccomplishments.Daniel waspreceded indeath by hisinfant son Danny Boy; daughter-in-law Donna D.Romero; andsiblings Frank,Annie, Ray, Arno, and Joe Leo. He is survived by his wife Lucinda;children Michael and his wifeJune; Annette and herhusband Tony Carrillo;Lorenzo and Gloria; Julie and her husband Kevin BenavÃ­dez. He also survived by his grandchildren Dominick and Kelly Romero; Andrea and Daniel MontaÃ±o; Marquelyn and Tyler Swinson; Anthony Carrillo; Melisha and Evan Sales; Daniel C. Romero, KarÃ­n Romero, JoelleBenavÃ­dez and KadeBenavÃ­dez. His great-grandchildren are Roman and Christian Romero and Maya, Marina and Myles MontaÃ±o. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. andRosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A Final Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2018, atOur Lady of BelÃ©n Catholic Church at 8:00 - 9:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 9:00a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of BelÃ©nMemorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be hisson in-laws and grandsonsKevin and KadeBenavÃ­dez, Tony andAnthony Carrillo, DanielMontaÃ±o, Dominick andDaniel C. Romero, EvanSales and Tyler Swinson. Please sign Daniel's online tribute at:Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close