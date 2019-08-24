Daniel R. Nash
July 11, 1960 - August 18, 2019
Dan is survived by his sister, Kathryn Nash-Williams of Falls Village, CT, sister and brother-in-law Kelly and Joel Wilner of Santa Fe and his beloved extended family of aunts and cousins in New York and Connecticut. Dan's greatest love was helping animals. He always adopted the "plain, brown dogs" that no one else wanted. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold who believed that as a society "we can do better" with regard to our treatment of people and animals. His sudden loss has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019