Daniel "Danny" Rey, Jr.
Danny Rey, Jr., age 43, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, was called to his heavenly home by the Lord, Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Midland, TX and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM.
A Rosary will be recited Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2019