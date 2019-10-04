Daniel Rey Jr.

Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd.
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Rey, Jr.





Danny Rey, Jr., age 43, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, was called to his heavenly home by the Lord, Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Midland, TX and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM.

A Rosary will be recited Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
