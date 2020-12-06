1/1
Daniel Richard
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Richard



Daniel Frederick Richard, born September 9, 1924 to Edward Richard and Anne Rivard, was called home to the Lord on Thanksgiving November 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Fargo, ND.



Daniel married his wife, Grace Nygaard on December 27, 1948 and later moved to Albuquerque with their five children in 1964.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; sisters; wife, Grace; son, Randy; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Faith; great grandson, Gage, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends loved as family.



He is survived by his sisters: Joanne and Dianne; sons: Ronnie (Tina) and Allen; daughters: Barb (Mike), and Jennifer; grandchildren: Aaron, Donovan, Corey, Danielle, AJ, Joseph and spouses; four great granddaughters; four great grandsons, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was a man of many talents and ventures: he was a farmer, an Army MP, a businessman, a truck driver and starred in a commercial. But most importantly he was an amazing family man and devout Catholic.

Daniel was a playful, caring, generous man who loved unconditionally.



Due to Covid, restrictions will be observed. A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Funeral Mass will follow at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 PM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Interment
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved