Daniel Richard







Daniel Frederick Richard, born September 9, 1924 to Edward Richard and Anne Rivard, was called home to the Lord on Thanksgiving November 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Fargo, ND.







Daniel married his wife, Grace Nygaard on December 27, 1948 and later moved to Albuquerque with their five children in 1964.







He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; sisters; wife, Grace; son, Randy; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Faith; great grandson, Gage, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends loved as family.







He is survived by his sisters: Joanne and Dianne; sons: Ronnie (Tina) and Allen; daughters: Barb (Mike), and Jennifer; grandchildren: Aaron, Donovan, Corey, Danielle, AJ, Joseph and spouses; four great granddaughters; four great grandsons, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.







He was a man of many talents and ventures: he was a farmer, an Army MP, a businessman, a truck driver and starred in a commercial. But most importantly he was an amazing family man and devout Catholic.



Daniel was a playful, caring, generous man who loved unconditionally.







Due to Covid, restrictions will be observed. A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Funeral Mass will follow at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 PM.





