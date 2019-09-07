Daniel Roybal

Daniel Roybal





Daniel Roybal, age 70, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.

He is survived by wife of 51 years, Lydia Roybal; his children, Christina, Steve, Kathy and husband Felix, Mike and wife Amber; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters; and one brother.

A Rosary will be recited Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo, NM, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Bernalillo.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
