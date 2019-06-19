Daniel S. Regalado







Daniel S.



Regalado, 64



years of age,



passed away



peacefully on



Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones in



Albuquerque, NM. Daniel



was preceded in



death by



his mother,



Margaret Sanchez; and two sisters; and is survived by his partner in life, Rose Tafoya; children, Michael



Regalado, twins, Andrew



and Joseph Regalado,



Justin Regalado; and



daughter, Celeste Olona;



many grandchildren;



brothers; sisters; nieces;



nephews; and extended



family. Dan, or Danny as some called him, was born Sunday, April 3, 1955



in Roswell, NM and was



one of 11 siblings. Dan was



extremely talented and



respected in the



automotive industry.















Dan enjoyed



camping, hunt-



ing, ranching,



dancing and was an avid Harley



Davidson enthusiast. Most importantly Dan was



a loving father,



grandfather,



friend to many



and enjoyed



spending time



with those who



he cared about.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at FRENCH-



University from 4:00-5:00



p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary