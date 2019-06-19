Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Daniel S. Regalado

Daniel S. Regalado
Daniel S. Regalado



Daniel S.

Regalado, 64

years of age,

passed away

peacefully on

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones in

Albuquerque, NM. Daniel

was preceded in

death by

his mother,

Margaret Sanchez; and two sisters; and is survived by his partner in life, Rose Tafoya; children, Michael

Regalado, twins, Andrew

and Joseph Regalado,

Justin Regalado; and

daughter, Celeste Olona;

many grandchildren;

brothers; sisters; nieces;

nephews; and extended

family. Dan, or Danny as some called him, was born Sunday, April 3, 1955

in Roswell, NM and was

one of 11 siblings. Dan was

extremely talented and

respected in the

automotive industry.







Dan enjoyed

camping, hunt-

ing, ranching,

dancing and was an avid Harley

Davidson enthusiast. Most importantly Dan was

a loving father,

grandfather,

friend to many

and enjoyed

spending time

with those who

he cared about.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at FRENCH-

University from 4:00-5:00

p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019
