|
|
Daniel S. Regalado
Daniel S.
Regalado, 64
years of age,
passed away
peacefully on
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones in
Albuquerque, NM. Daniel
was preceded in
death by
his mother,
Margaret Sanchez; and two sisters; and is survived by his partner in life, Rose Tafoya; children, Michael
Regalado, twins, Andrew
and Joseph Regalado,
Justin Regalado; and
daughter, Celeste Olona;
many grandchildren;
brothers; sisters; nieces;
nephews; and extended
family. Dan, or Danny as some called him, was born Sunday, April 3, 1955
in Roswell, NM and was
one of 11 siblings. Dan was
extremely talented and
respected in the
automotive industry.
Dan enjoyed
camping, hunt-
ing, ranching,
dancing and was an avid Harley
Davidson enthusiast. Most importantly Dan was
a loving father,
grandfather,
friend to many
and enjoyed
spending time
with those who
he cared about.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at FRENCH-
University from 4:00-5:00
p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019