Daniel Sanchez
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Sanchez.
Daniel R. Sanchez, age 75, born in Mountainair, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Mr. Sanchez is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; children, Alicia Wright and husband, William, Julie Sanchez; grandchildren, Joseph Santiago Wright and Daniel Glenn Wright.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary
Cemetery.
Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book. Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2019