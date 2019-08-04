|
|
Daniel Victor Lopez
Daniel Victor Lopez, 59, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on Monday, November 2, 1959 to the late Dorothy Gonzales (Perea) and Alfonso Lopez. He called Albuquerque, NM home for most of his life. He had many roles in life, son; brother; nephew; uncle, but the roles he loved most was that of dad and grandpa. He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina; his granddaughter, Kasandra; his brothers, Vincent and Kenneth; and sister, Christine. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at, FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019