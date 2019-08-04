Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Daniel V. Lopez

Daniel V. Lopez Obituary
Daniel Victor Lopez



Daniel Victor Lopez, 59, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on Monday, November 2, 1959 to the late Dorothy Gonzales (Perea) and Alfonso Lopez. He called Albuquerque, NM home for most of his life. He had many roles in life, son; brother; nephew; uncle, but the roles he loved most was that of dad and grandpa. He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina; his granddaughter, Kasandra; his brothers, Vincent and Kenneth; and sister, Christine. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at, FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
