French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
More Obituaries for Daniel Romero
Daniel Walter Romero


1929 - 2020
Daniel Walter Romero Obituary
Daniel Walter Romero



Daniel Walter Romero beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the age of 91. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1929, he joined the Navy in 1948 and proudly served his country for 20 years. Daniel married in 1952 and was father to five children. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Lucille Romero; father, Estevan L. Romero; mother, Sophie W. Romero; brothers, Tony Romero, Perfecto "Pat" Romero, Romaldo Sarracino, Frank Romero, John Romero, Steve Romero; and sister, Marcella Romero. He is survived by his children, Daniel W. Romero, Jr., Tommy L. Romero, David W. Romero, Marsha L. Weber, and John R. Romero; sister, Marilee Vallejo; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends who loved and will miss him. A Viewing and Rosary will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, www.cst.dav.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Daniel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
