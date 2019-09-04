Danilyn Destiny Guzman

Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery,
1900 Edith Blvd
Obituary
Danilyn Destiny Guzman

August 30th, 2019



Our darling baby girl too beautiful for earth, silent from the start. Your footprints echo loudly as you dance upon our hearts.



Treasured daughter to her parents Daniel and Delilah. Cherished granddaughter to Christopher and Dolores Garcia, David and Maria Guzman, great-granddaughter to nana Tillie, niece to Savannah, Khristah, and Mikalah. Danilyn was greeted into Heaven by her two uncles;

Anthony Guzman and Christopher Garcia Jr., as well as her great-great-grandparents.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at

Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE,

on Friday September 6th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to French Funerals,

1111 University Blvd. NE.



Psalm 139: 13-16
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
