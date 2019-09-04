Danilyn Destiny Guzman
August 30th, 2019
Our darling baby girl too beautiful for earth, silent from the start. Your footprints echo loudly as you dance upon our hearts.
Treasured daughter to her parents Daniel and Delilah. Cherished granddaughter to Christopher and Dolores Garcia, David and Maria Guzman, great-granddaughter to nana Tillie, niece to Savannah, Khristah, and Mikalah. Danilyn was greeted into Heaven by her two uncles;
Anthony Guzman and Christopher Garcia Jr., as well as her great-great-grandparents.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held at
Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE,
on Friday September 6th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to French Funerals,
1111 University Blvd. NE.
Psalm 139: 13-16
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 4, 2019