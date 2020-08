Danilyn Destiny Guzman



Your 1st Angelversary











August 30th, 2019







Our darling baby girl to beautiful for earth, silent



from the start. Your foot prints echo loudly



as you dance upon our hearts...







You are cherished beyond words, and loved



unconditionally everyday.







Love, Mommy, Daddy and your Family







Song Dedication- "Gone Too Soon" by: Daughtry





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store