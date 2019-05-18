Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dany S. BouRaad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Dr. Dany Sleiman



BouRaad, age 35, died after a long illness. A graduate of Brooklyn Technology High School (NYC), George Washington University, and and psychiatry residency at University of New Mexico (UNM), his many friends, co-workers, and family will remember and miss him for his sense of humor, resiliency, intelligence, and kindness. Faculty and colleagues at UNM recognized him with the Roadrunner Award for community service and



advocacy. Survived by his mother, Elizabeth



Pestronk BouRaad; father, Mahmoud Sleiman



BouRaad, and grandmother, Judith Pestronk, family requests that gifts be made to the The Dany S. BouRaad MD Community Service Award to now be awarded annually by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of New Mexico, checks made payable to the Dany S. BouRaad Award and sent to UNM Foundation, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Two Woodward Center, Albuquerque NM 87102. Gifts via credit card may be made on line at the following link:



https://www.unmfund.org/fund/dany-s-bouraad-md/



