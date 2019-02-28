Darin B. Gibson







Darin B. Gibson, 47, passed away after a prolonged illness, February 22, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque and was a lifelong resident. Darin attended Mitchell Elementary, Hoover Middle School, and Eldorado High School, graduating in 1990. He then attended UNM where he studied engineering. Darin enjoyed snow skiing, soccer, music, fishing, camping, and was a gifted artist and scholar. He enjoyed travel and especially his time in France, Australia, Hawaii, and Mexico and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.



He is survived by his parents, Archie and Louise Gibson; brother, Gavin Gibson and wife JayCee; his nephew, Gage; niece, Lyric; and many friends.



Please join the family for a celebration of his wonderful spirit, joy, and talents on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 5:00 pm, at FRENCH - Lomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UNM Foundation, Dept. of Psychiatry Research, https://www.unmfund.org/fund/dept-of-psychiatry/. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the family plot in Colorado. Please visit our online guestbook for Darin at



