Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darl Eugene Bunnell. View Sign

Darl Eugene Bunnell







Darl Eugene Bunnell, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born in Fulton county, Indiana on January 26, 1931. In his early years he spent it on the farm with his 13 brothers and sisters. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and moved to San Antonio for basic training. In June of 1949 he moved to New Mexico where he met his beautiful wife, Lucy Lucero, who he married on March 24, 1951, and they went on to have three beautiful daughters. He retired from the military in March 1968 and he also retired form APS in April 1990. He is survived by his daughters, Carmela, Darla and her husband, Ray; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; his parents, John and Rose Bunnell; five brothers; eight sisters; daughter, Yvonne Didde; son-in-law, Steve Francis; and great grandson, Zane Fisher. Friends may visit Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Rosary will be recited followed by the Mass Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Burial will follow the services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Darl's name to the , . Please visit our online guestbook for Darl Bunnell at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Darl Eugene BunnellDarl Eugene Bunnell, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born in Fulton county, Indiana on January 26, 1931. In his early years he spent it on the farm with his 13 brothers and sisters. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and moved to San Antonio for basic training. In June of 1949 he moved to New Mexico where he met his beautiful wife, Lucy Lucero, who he married on March 24, 1951, and they went on to have three beautiful daughters. He retired from the military in March 1968 and he also retired form APS in April 1990. He is survived by his daughters, Carmela, Darla and her husband, Ray; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; his parents, John and Rose Bunnell; five brothers; eight sisters; daughter, Yvonne Didde; son-in-law, Steve Francis; and great grandson, Zane Fisher. Friends may visit Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Rosary will be recited followed by the Mass Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Burial will follow the services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Darl's name to the , . Please visit our online guestbook for Darl Bunnell at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.