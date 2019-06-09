Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darla June Bakke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darla June Bakke







Darla June Bakke, 60, left this life Saturday, June 8, 2019 at UNMH after a long struggle with sickness. She joins her heavenly family: mother, Sybil; brother, Jim; aunt, Gloria; grandma, Lena Stricklin; and husband, Lonnie of 40 years. She is survived by her father, Jerry Stricklin; sister, Marla Stricklin; son, Sean Bakke and wife



Penny; grandson Grayson Bakke; daughters, Nicole Bakke, Jordan Bakke; and nephew, Jacob Stricklin.



Born Saturday, June 28, 1958, in Clovis, NM, she moved to Santa Fe in 1962 and then to Albuquerque in 1969. She married Lonnie Bakke in 1976. She worked as a secretary and accountant for many years before becoming a stay-at-home mom to Nicole and Jordan. She was a wonderful loving mom and grandma Enisi. Darla had a passion for animals and was always searching to rescue them. She got immense joy out of spending time at the lake with family, riding jet skis, and playing on her sailboat.



Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at X Factor Church, 3023 Montclaire Dr. NE. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Humane Society. Please visit our online guestbook for Darla at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



