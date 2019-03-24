Darla Romero
|
Darla Romero went home to be with the Lord March 18, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1946 to John and Augusta Carpenter and was the youngest of eight children.
Darla loved her family and will be sorely missed. Services will be held at Albuquerque Bible Church, 320 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, on Monday, March 25, 2019 with viewing from 10-11 and service at 11:00. Please visit directfuneralservicesabq.com for the full obituary. Arrangements by: Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019