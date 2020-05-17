Darlee Tabor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlee Tabor

Darlee Tabor, age 85, passed away peacefully at

Montebello Assisted Care Facility on Sunday May 3rd.

She is survived by her son Bret and wife, Deb; son

Jerry and wife Neela; daughter Ann and husband Tom; seven grandchildren; her brother Melburn and wife Caruth, and sister Robbie Wayne. People who remember Darlee will recall her quiet nature, her love of RV

traveling, sewing talents, home-style Texas cooking, honesty, and determined spirit. Instead of flowers, Darlee requested a donation be sent to the North East Church of Christ in Albuquerque, the church she loved. Due to COVID limitations, a private graveside service was held Wednesday 5/13.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved