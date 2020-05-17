Darlee Tabor



Darlee Tabor, age 85, passed away peacefully at



Montebello Assisted Care Facility on Sunday May 3rd.



She is survived by her son Bret and wife, Deb; son



Jerry and wife Neela; daughter Ann and husband Tom; seven grandchildren; her brother Melburn and wife Caruth, and sister Robbie Wayne. People who remember Darlee will recall her quiet nature, her love of RV



traveling, sewing talents, home-style Texas cooking, honesty, and determined spirit. Instead of flowers, Darlee requested a donation be sent to the North East Church of Christ in Albuquerque, the church she loved. Due to COVID limitations, a private graveside service was held Wednesday 5/13.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store