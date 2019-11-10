Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene A. Michell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene A. Mitchell



December



24, 1936 -



October 31, 2019











Darlene A. Mitchell beloved wife of Robert Mitchell went to meet Jesus on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019 with family by her bedside.



Darlene was born in Warren, PA to Darrel Victor and Ruth Druscilla Nelson. She is preceded in death by her parents, twin sisters, Jean Johnson and Janet Mitchell, and granddaughter Traci Tullis.



Darlene graduated from Los Alamos H.S in 1954, married Robert (Bob) in 1954 while he was in the USAF. They were married 63 years on Oct. 6.



She loved cooking, bowling, fishing, painting, and making green chili relish.



She traveled to Arizona every winter with her husband to visit family and friends in their RV.



Darlene attended church in Santa Cruz and in



Albuquerque at Grace United Methodist.



Surviving her husband Robert Mitchell a daughter Dorothy Vaughn and husband Jim of Tesuque, a son Bobby Mitchell of Texas, a brother William Nelson and wife Karen, of Carlsbad, two grandchildren Brandy and Michael Mitchell and three great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church 420 San Lorenzo NW to be officiated by Pastor David Wilcox an Chaplin Roger Dibble. A reception will follow.



