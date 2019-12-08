Darlene Gonzales
Heaven has another angel! After a long illness, Darlene Gonzales, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Darlene was born in Fairview, NM on June 25, 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents: Toby and Annie Gonzales and niece, Michelle Rendon. Survivors include sisters: Julia Gabaldon (John) and Irene Gonzales; nieces: Anna Marie Gabaldon-Garcia (Vince), Candace Korte, and nephew John Gabaldon Jr. (Dolly); great-niece Elena Garcia and great-nephews: Giovanni Gabaldon, Vincent Garcia, Luciano Gabaldon, and Marcelo Gabaldon. We will miss our beloved "Auntie Dar." Darlene's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church located at 12500 Carmel Ave NE, 87122. Rosary will be recited at 11:00
a.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30a.m. Please visit Darlene's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019