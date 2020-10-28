1/1
Darlene Shroulote
Darlene Shroulote (Rosie Padilla)





Rosie Padilla born October 9, 1974, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning October 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and is now in the arms of her Heavenly Father.

She is survived by her beloved children, Johnny and Kiana Lopez, the Shroulote family, parents Robert and Viola Padilla, and sisters Carol Lopez and Becky Padilla. She was loved by her whole family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Shroulote, Mateo and Rosa Luna, Salomon and Carolina Padilla and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
