Darlene Tuschhoff







Darlene L.



Tuschhoff, 78,



born in Brainerd, MN, moved to NM in 1965, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was known for her caring heart, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard L. Tuschhoff; her children, Randy Tuschhoff (Rose), Dawn Tuschhoff, Rick Tuschhoff, Deanna Pientka (Ken); her grandchildren, Kendra Nakaoka (Tyler), Tyler Pientka, Bailey Tuschhoff; her great-granddaughters, Evy and Ari Nakaoka; one sister and two brothers; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; three brothers; and other close relatives and family friends. She worked at APS in the cafeteria at



Onate and Osuna. She was an active member of the



Poco Quatros



Ford Model



A Club.



A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€"



Wyoming.



Friends may visit beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the of New Mexico, PO Box 21400,



Albuquerque, NM 87154.



Please visit our online guestbook for Darlene at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



