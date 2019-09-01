Darrell F. Decker







On August 8th, Darrell F. Decker passed away after a brief, unexpected illness. He was 80 years old. Darrell was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM. He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Valley High School in 1957. He married and had 3 children. He worked at Albuquerque Publishing Co. from the days when it was located downtown until he retired. He started as a pressman and ended as head machinist. He was a gentle man, who liked to help people and fix things. He later expanded his life with his second wife and 2 children. He had a huge heart and loved working on his tractor. Darrell is preceded in death by his daughter Diana, wife Patti, as well as his father, mother and sister Kathleen. He is survived by his 3 sons Darren, Ryan and Dane, daughter Dewette, his sisters Margaret, and Barbara, his other son and daughter James and Michelle Polk, also granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Darrell's life will be held at Cedro Peak Camp Ground on



Sept. 7th, 11:00 a.m.



His burial ceremony will



be held on Sept 14th.



