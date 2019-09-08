Daryl E. Webster
Daryl took his last breath on earth & his first breath in heaven 8/18/19. Born in Aurora, IL 2/21/45 to Albert & Ruby (Upchurch) Webster who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 29 yrs Julie, children: Daryl Moyer (Beth), Kristyl Smith (Otley), Joy Babnick (Robert), Brandon (Jeanette), 8 grandchildren & sister Norma Fowler. Daryl had a passion for restoring cars, car shows, flying, playing guitar, & spending time with family & friends. Services 9/21, @ FBCWA, 6400 Golf Course [email protected] 11am. Visit frenchfunerals.com for more info & to post your memories. To honor Daryl please donate to Cancer research or your favorite Animal Rescue.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019