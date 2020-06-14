Daryl Edson SmithDaryl Edson Smith, PA-C, age 69, died after a brief illness on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was a much loved and respected Physician Assistant, born in Kansas, who had lived in Albuquerque since 1993. An Air Force veteran, he had practiced at Lovelace Medical System and at the University of New Mexico Hospital over the last several years. He retired last month from his position at Presbyterian Healthcare Services Urgent Care Centers. He is survived by his wife, Marcy Smith; his mother, Parma Harris; his brother, Duane Smith; his sister, Diane Burditt and husband Ernest; and several stepchildren, step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Crosspointe Christian Church, 1201 Golf Course Road SE in Rio Rancho. These services are limited to Daryl's extended family at this time, but there will be a gathering of remembrance for sharing memories about him at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook and full life story for Daryl at