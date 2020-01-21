Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Kassidy Cnossen. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Funeral service 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daryl Kassidy Cnossen age 24 passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. she was born in Albuquerque New Mexico on October 27, 1995. Kassie as she was known graduated from AHA high school. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Gloria Lopez. Siblings Michael and Cami Arvizu, Amalia and Isaac Montano, Alicia Armendariz and Kevin McIntyre, and Anastazia Armendariz. Nieces Briana and Brooklynn McIntyre and Nevaeh and Angelica Montano. Nephews Isaac Montano Jr. and Gryffin Arvizu, Kevin McIntyre Jr. and grandparents Enrique and Soledad Armendariz and Martha and Michael May.



The family would like to thank everyone at UNM hospital especially the TSI team and everyone involved in Kassie's care.



Kassie was a kind loving girl. She had cerebral palsy and was profoundly deaf. Her disabilities did not limit what she could do. She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and going out to eat. Her smile and laughter was contagious and if you know her you would never forget her. Kassie will be missed by all who knew her.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1:30-3:30 at Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE Albuquerque New Mexico. Reception to follow.



Now you can stand and walk with the angles.



We love you



