Daryl Lynn Miller







Daryl Lynn Miller, age 82, was called home Tuesday May 12, 2020. Lynn, to everyone who loved her, was born May 29, 1937 in Elizabeth, NJ. to the late Kenneth and Daryl Yandell. She spent her childhood in Union, NJ where she began her lifelong passion of collecting friends. When she lost a leg to polio at the age of 9, she began developing the strength, compassion and character which she shared with everyone who came into her life. She graduated from Kansas State University in 1959 with a BS in Sociology. She moved to San Francisco and eventually married in 1964. After her divorce 18 years later, Lynn recreated her life and started collecting friends full time. She received her Master's in Social Work from Highlands University in 1994. She retired from the NM Department of Children Youth and Families as an adoption and foster care social worker in 2001. Lynn loved to travel and spending time with other people gave her immense joy. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Red Hatters, the Duke City Bridge club and a past member of the Albuquerque Civic Chorus. She volunteered at and eventually worked for the Albuquerque Rescue Mission for many years. She worked with Operation Identity; a group that reunites adults that had been adopted with their birth parents and siblings. This was how she reconnected with her son Michael Ross who had been given up for adoption shortly after his birth. Lynn was always seeking hurt and lonely people with whom she could share her boundless love, joy and hope. Her kindness and humor drew people to her and they would be added to her friend collection. Those who have the honor of being in that collection will never forget how much she loved to laugh and the great love, joy, kindness, faith and compassion she shared with everyone. She is survived by her sons Michael Ross of California, David Miller and his wife Angela of Albuquerque, daughter Teslin and husband Vince Vigil of Albuquerque. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Cameron and Sadie Vigil of Albuquerque and Kristen Henricksen of Colorado. A gathering will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Lynn's life and to share stories and memories of this wonderful woman. Please send a donation to Smile Train in lieu of flowers. Visit facebook page In Memory of Daryl Lynn Miller (Yandell) and post memories of Lynn and to check for memorial information.



My Mother is a goddess



Full of love and light.



She provides in times of worry,



A hand to make things right.



Her guidance and support,



Her never ending love,



Have helped to heal sorrow



And let us to be loved.



Her trust and faith have led us



Through the many curious times.



My mother is a beauty



And deserved all these things in kind.





