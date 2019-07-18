Dave Lee Sedillo (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Lee Sedillo.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
619 Copper Ave NW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dave Lee Sedillo



Dave Lee Sedillo, 61, a resident of Albuquerque born on May 5, 1958, went to our Lord on Wednesday, July 10,

2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blas L. Sedillo and

Martha G.; and

brother Gilbert

Sedillo. He is survived by his daughter,

Jolene (Nash Ramirez)

Sedillo; son Jesse Sedillo; brothers, Richard

(Franzella Sedillo) Sedillo; Arthur (Erika) Sedillo; grandchildren, Autumn

Ramirez and Ashley

Ramirez; beloved Aunts

Rita and Patsy, and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dave owned Fine Refinishing Shop and was an expert woodworker, bringing furni-

ture back to life. An avid outdoorsman, he spent

many peaceful

hours in New Mexico's beauty. He graduated

from Albuquerque High

School.

Mass will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM, followed by a Celebration of Life reception. Pallbearers will be Richard Sedillo, Arthur Sedillo, Jesse Sedillo and Ignacio David "Nash" Ramirez IV. Honorary

pallbearer will be

Andrew Zambrano.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.