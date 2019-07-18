Dave Lee Sedillo
Dave Lee Sedillo, 61, a resident of Albuquerque born on May 5, 1958, went to our Lord on Wednesday, July 10,
2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blas L. Sedillo and
Martha G.; and
brother Gilbert
Sedillo. He is survived by his daughter,
Jolene (Nash Ramirez)
Sedillo; son Jesse Sedillo; brothers, Richard
(Franzella Sedillo) Sedillo; Arthur (Erika) Sedillo; grandchildren, Autumn
Ramirez and Ashley
Ramirez; beloved Aunts
Rita and Patsy, and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dave owned Fine Refinishing Shop and was an expert woodworker, bringing furni-
ture back to life. An avid outdoorsman, he spent
many peaceful
hours in New Mexico's beauty. He graduated
from Albuquerque High
School.
Mass will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM, followed by a Celebration of Life reception. Pallbearers will be Richard Sedillo, Arthur Sedillo, Jesse Sedillo and Ignacio David "Nash" Ramirez IV. Honorary
pallbearer will be
Andrew Zambrano.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 18 to July 21, 2019