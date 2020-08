David Aaron Lopez











David Aaron Lopez, son of Tessie and the late Aaron Lopez, died March 29, 2020, and was interred in a private ceremony on June 27, 2020 in Truchas, N.M. next to his Dad's cemetery plot. Rev. Woodruff officiated the service. Donations can be made on his behalf to Second Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will be at a later date.





