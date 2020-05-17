David Cortell BarberDavid Cortell Barber, age 75, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Waycross, GA to James and Carolyn Barber. He graduated from Waycross High School winning two football state championships and was inducted into Waycross's Athletic Hall of Fame. David graduated from Georgia Tech in 1968, majoring in Industrial Management. He was on the Dean's List, as well as co-captain of the football team. David also completed the Young Executive School program at UNC shortly thereafter. He retired from Walmart Headquarters Global Sourcing Department in 2007.David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Evans Barber, formerly of Atlanta; daughter, Brittany Jorgensen; son-in-law, Lence Jorgensen, of Albuquerque, NM; son, Brandon Barber; daughter-in-law, Heather Barber, of Boulder, CO. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Grace, Lauren, and Sadie Jorgensen of Albuquerque, NM, and Blake, Georgia, and Millie Barber of Boulder, CO. David is also survived by his brother, James Barber, of Beaufort, SC.He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. David was a kind, compassionate man who loved his family, life, animals, the beach, football, and the Lord. He traveled all around the world while in the workplace, and always had adventurous stories to tell when he returned. We know he is in Heaven watching down upon us now and is not in any more pain. We all miss you deeply. Rest in peace dad, we love you! Please visit our online guestbook for David at