David N. Bernstein
David N. Bernstein, a long time resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sheree; daughters, Brooke, Dayna, and Shanna; and grandchildren, Vaxon and Ruth. He belonged to Sitzmarkers and the Elvis Club.
Services will be held on September 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Daniels Family Funeral Services~Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 6, 2019