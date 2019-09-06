David Bernstein

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bernstein.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Send Flowers

David N. Bernstein





David N. Bernstein, a long time resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sheree; daughters, Brooke, Dayna, and Shanna; and grandchildren, Vaxon and Ruth. He belonged to Sitzmarkers and the Elvis Club.

Services will be held on September 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Daniels Family Funeral Services~Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.