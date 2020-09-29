1/1
David C. De Baca
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
David C De Baca



David C De Baca age 74, passed away on Saturday 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 13, 1946.

He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church. Upon his graduation from Menaul High School, he joined the United States Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam, where he received many medals and a purple heart. He then met his wife Martha Grace. They married in 1967 and had two boys Davey and Eddie. David was better known as Sgt., to most of his friends. David attended Stanford University and the University of Albuquerque, where he received his degree in Criminology. He coached his two boys in baseball. David volunteered in many places, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), American Legions, the Veterans Hospital.

David was preceded in death, by his father, Thomas C De Baca; his mother, Dora Quintana C De Baca; his wife, Martha Grace; and one of his sons, Eddie C De Baca. He is survived by a son, Davey C De Baca; two grandchildren, David and Giovanna; his sisters, Martha Blea of Seattle, and Sherry Rios and husband, Jessie of Albuquerque; four nieces, Shirley and Wendy Blea, Elaine Martinez and Elieen Rios-Stump; and five great-nieces and nephews, who messed around with their uncle and called him uncle Strawberry.

Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€"

University.

There will be a live broadcast of the memorial for those unable to attend in person on the FRENCH website. He will be laid to rest in Santa Fe National Cemetery. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1 entry
September 28, 2020
God Bless .......Mr David Thomas Cedebaca.......Sgt..........We Love You With all Our Heart's Sgt..............May You and Your Wife Martha...........and Eddie ..............May Have a Blessing Day With Each Other's..............You'll way's Be In Our's Heart's Sgt..........We Well All Love You With In Our Heart.............Never Forgotten ..............
Michael Padilla
