David C. Hellwig
David C. Hellwig (SR), born
January 28, 1953,
passed away
June 24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. David grew up in Albuquerque, NM. A graduate of St. Pius in 1971, he soon enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his military service, David attended the Technical Vocation Institute in Albuquerque, where he earned his Associates degree. David had a keen sense of humor, and was able to solve complicated problems, others could not see. David's love of computers led him to become a certified PC technician, dating back to when computers were first available in homes. David was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Shirley Hellwig, and nephew Tommy Ray. David is survived by his
three children;
son David II,
daughter-in-law
Debra; son Na-
than, daughter-
in-law Kristen;
and daughter Veronica; Brother
Keith, sister-in-
law Sue; sisters, Beth; Karen, brother-in-law Bob; and Mary, brother-in-law Mike; Nephews; Ryan, Scott and Bobby; Nieces Sarah and Kathleen. David is also survived by his three grandchildren, Matthew, David III and Sondra; Grandniece Evelyn and grandnephew Ethan. Memorial service flag dedication ceremony will be held August 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 11:00 AM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019