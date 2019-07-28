Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Hellwig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David C. HellwigDavid C. Hellwig (SR), bornJanuary 28, 1953,passed awayJune 24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. David grew up in Albuquerque, NM. A graduate of St. Pius in 1971, he soon enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his military service, David attended the Technical Vocation Institute in Albuquerque, where he earned his Associates degree. David had a keen sense of humor, and was able to solve complicated problems, others could not see. David's love of computers led him to become a certified PC technician, dating back to when computers were first available in homes. David was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Shirley Hellwig, and nephew Tommy Ray. David is survived by histhree children;son David II,daughter-in-lawDebra; son Na-than, daughter-in-law Kristen;and daughter Veronica; BrotherKeith, sister-in-law Sue; sisters, Beth; Karen, brother-in-law Bob; and Mary, brother-in-law Mike; Nephews; Ryan, Scott and Bobby; Nieces Sarah and Kathleen. David is also survived by his three grandchildren, Matthew, David III and Sondra; Grandniece Evelyn and grandnephew Ethan. Memorial service flag dedication ceremony will be held August 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 11:00 AM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019

