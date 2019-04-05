Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Waters. View Sign

David C. Waters



In Loving Memory



10/2/52 - 4-/5/16







Three years have passed my love since you left us.



You never said I'm leaving, you never said Goodbye, you were gone before I knew it and only God knows why a million times I needed you a million times I cried, if love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.



In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still, In my heart you hold a place that no one could ever fill.



It broke my heart to lose you, but you did'nt go alone. For part of me went with you. The day God took you home.







Your Loving Wife, Lorraine



